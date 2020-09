GILLIS, Alan C. Age 59 of Uxbridge, formerly of Needham, September 11,2020, after a brief illness. Son of the late Charles L and Sarah A. (Cooke) Gillis. Brother of Richard and his wife Gayle of Uxbridge and Janes Reyes and her husband Gustavo of Tyngsboro. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-7 pm. COVID -19 guidelines will be strictly enforced including all attendees must wear a face mask. Complete notice to follow on Tuesday. www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201