McCARTHY, Alan R. "Mac" of Burlington, formerly of Somerville, Nov. 18. Beloved husband of 62 years of Roselyn Marie (Heffernan). Loving father of Robyn Swaim & her husband Christopher of Nashua, NH, Paula McCarthy of Pepperell, Bryan McCarthy of Burlington, Erin TenBroeck & her husband Derek of Pepperell, Rachel McCarthy of Hudson, NH, and Pamela McCarthy of Groton. Brother of Paul of Somerville, Philip of Dennis, and the late Maureen Ringler. Proud grandfather of Kyle Swaim, Tyler, Molly, & Christopher TenBroeck, and Laura, Meredith, & Kristina Sharpe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. There will be no Visiting Hours and the burial will be private. Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019