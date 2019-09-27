Home

ALAN D. "CAPTAIN AL" CIRCEO

CIRCEO, Alan D. "Captain Al" September 1, 2019, 79, of Boston. Preceded in death by wife, Virginia, and parents, Alice and Quirino. Father of Rosemarie, Alan B. and wife Karen, John and wife Mary Beth, Joanne and husband Steven Chase, David Lupien, and Michele (deceased). Brother of Robert and wife Regina, sister Diane, and Donald (deceased). Brother-in-law of Norma and Helen Robichaud, and the previously departed Richard, Joseph, James, and Cecile Robichaud. Grandfather of Jeffrey and wife Amanda, Alan E., Kelsey and Elizabeth. Great-grandfather of Jeffrey. Longstanding member and ardent advocate of the Boston maritime community. Operated A.C. Cruise Line and A.C. Oil. Member (and past President) Passenger Vessel Association, Propeller Club of Boston, Massachusetts Bay Yacht Club Association, South Boston Yacht Club, and numerous others. Donations in lieu of flowers to Seafarer's Friend, https://www.seafarersfriend.org/give Visiting Hours: Memorial details to follow.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
