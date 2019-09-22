Boston Globe Obituaries
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Washington Hebrew Congregation
3935 Macomb St.
NW, MA
View Map
LEBOWITZ, Alan David On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Alan David Lebowitz of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Gail Lebowitz, loving father of Holly (Robert) Rossi and Anne Lebowitz, dear brother of Beverly Birchman, cherished grandfather of Benjamin Rossi. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW. Interment following at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 23, 2019
