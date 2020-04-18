|
|
KRUPP, Alan F. MD Age 83, of Newton, MA (formerly of Manchester, CT), died April 16, 2020 from Covid-19. Alan was born in Wallingford, CT on May 16, 1936. He graduated from Trinity College and New York Medical College. In the mid-1960s, Alan served two years in the Navy as a doctor at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina. From 1968 until his retirement in 2001, Alan worked as a family physician in Manchester, where he cared for so many, rounded on his patients at the hospital, and made house calls at patient homes and convalescent facilities. Alan served as head of the medical staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital and spent countless hours working to improve the quality of care for patients of ECHN. Alan adored his wife Judy and together they raised four children. Family and concern for others were always the center of their lives. Even after his retirement, Alan remained an avid learner and traveled extensively. Alan wrote essays and poetry and studied Jewish teachings, quoted Longfellow and Tennyson from memory, and loved thoughtful discussions on almost any topic. He remained physically active throughout his life and completed his first century bike ride at age 80. Alan's unique blend of optimism, perseverance, thoughtfulness and impish humor lifted everyone's spirits. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Edith and Harry Krupp, of Wallingford and Manchester; his sister Nancy Krupp, of Manchester, his wife Judy-Arin Krupp, of Manchester, and his son-in-law Roland Cheyney, of Acton, MA. He is survived by his children Peter Krupp, and his wife Vicki, of Needham, MA; Larry Krupp of Arlington, MA; Susan Krupp, and her husband Eric Brown, of Lexington, MA; and Karen Cheyney, and her husband Scott Rebhun, of Grantham, NH; his grandchildren Hannah and Ryan Cheyney, Gabriel and Noah Brown, and Aaron, Ben and Joanna Krupp; and his loving partner Sylvia "Skippy" Lober of Merritt Island, FL. A private Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Beth Sholom Memorial Park in Manchester, CT. A virtual Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 20 from 4:30 to 6:00 pm. Virtual shiva services and visitation with Alan's family and friends will be held Monday through Thursday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For details about the memorial and shiva services, contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MARC, Inc., 151 Shelton Road, Manchester, CT 06042; or the Judy-Arin and Alan Krupp Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Manchester Scholarship Foundation, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.manchesterfh.com
View the online memorial for Alan F. MD KRUPP
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020