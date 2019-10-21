|
FINDER, Alan Of Wakefield, Massachusetts, formerly of Winchester, an economist who focused on analyzing utility systems, died on Oct.19, after a protracted bout with pancreatic cancer. His ability to increase the efficiency of utility systems allowed power to be made possible for millions, often in underdeveloping countries. Alan was 67. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, and two sons, Benjamin (Lara) of Takoma Park, Maryland, and Matthew (Nadia), of Wakefield, Massachusetts; two granddaughters, Allie and Kate; a sister, Dr. Andrea (David) Draisen of Anderson, South Carolina; and a brother, Chuck (Cindi) of St. Louis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews who adored him. Faith and friendship were the hallmarks of his life. His spirit was contagious and energizing, filling the room with warmth and humor. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7pm at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, Massachusetts. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10am, at Temple Shir Tikvah, 34 Vine St., Winchester, Massachusetts, with burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Shir Tivah of Winchester, Massachusetts, or William and Mary Hillel, two places that brought Alan much joy. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
