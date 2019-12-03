Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ALAN MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN GERSHON MILLER


1931 - 2019
ALAN GERSHON MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Alan Gershon Born 1931 of Wayland, MA and Tucson, AZ. Beloved husband of Natalie C. Miller. Devoted father of Geoffrey P. Miller (Shea Schatell). Grandfather of Natasha S. Miller (Alexander Blau). Stepfather of Caren Hammerman (Hillel Hammerman), David Friedberg ( Megan Tainer), Lawrence Friedberg (Phyllis Tankel).Stepgrandfather of Daniel Hammerman (Robyn), Rachel Hammerman (Claudia Catalano), Emily Hammerman, Leah Hammerman, Alexander Friedberg (Marketa), Brian Friedberg, Joshua Friedberg, Matthew Friedberg. Former Senior partner at Morrison, Mahoney and Miller until his retirement. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring 2020. The Family requests no flowers, please. Donations may be made to the in Alan's name.

View the online memorial for Alan Gershon MILLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
