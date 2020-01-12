Boston Globe Obituaries
GOLUB, Alan Of Canton, passed away on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at 95 years of age. Devoted son of the late Morris & Bella (Kramer) Golubchin. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Minkin) Golub. Loving father of Jon Golub & his wife Pam, Judy Zomer & her husband Eli, Abby Sullivan & her husband Gary, Josh Golub & his wife Giana and the late Daniel Golub. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Steve, Rachel, Ariel, David, Alisa, Jess, Dan, Matt, Theresa and Danielle, great-grandfather of Zachary, Jenika and Jasper. Dear brother of the late Michael Golub. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton on Tuesday, January 14th at 2 pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial Observance immediately following the burial at the home of Abby & Gary Sullivan, Wednesday & Thursday, 6-8 pm, continuing at the home of Judy & Eli Zomer, Friday, 1-3 pm, Saturday, 6-8 pm and Sunday, 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yad Sarah, friendsofyadsarah.org or the Jewish War Veterans www.jwv.org Schlossberg's Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020
