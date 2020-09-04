1/1
ALAN H. CONWAY
CONWAY, Alan H. Of Sharon, passed away September 4th. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ruth (Johnson) Conway, his children Kenneth Conway (Tanya), Susan Fleming (Edmund), and John Conway (Jillian), his beautiful grandchildren Laura and Emily Fleming, Isabelle and Nicholas Conway, and Emerson and Seraphina Conway, and his siblings, Charles "Dana" Conway (Paula), Anne Purple (William), and June Simoes. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Jean (Crockett) Conway, and his siblings, Hugh Conway, and Joan Conway. Visiting Hours for members of the Conway family at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday morning, September 12th from 8:30-10:30 am. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private family Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the Seasons Hospice Foundation, www.seasonsfoundation.org/donate/ Arrangements under the care of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, CANTON. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
