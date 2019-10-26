Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN HOEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN HOEY


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAN HOEY Obituary
HOEY, Alan Of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, on October 24, 2019, age 84. Alan was the beloved husband of 58 years to Rita (Parziale) Hoey. Loving father of Steven A. Hoey of Somerville. Caring brother of Lois Burr & her late husband Richard of Carlisle, PA. Caring brother-in-law of Vincent A. Parziale and the late Gerard T. Paziale and his wife Shirley of Blackstone and the late John J. Parziale and his wife Cheryl of Barnstable. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alan's name to (LLS), 70 Walnut St. Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 or at www.lls.org/newengland. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now