HOEY, Alan Of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, on October 24, 2019, age 84. Alan was the beloved husband of 58 years to Rita (Parziale) Hoey. Loving father of Steven A. Hoey of Somerville. Caring brother of Lois Burr & her late husband Richard of Carlisle, PA. Caring brother-in-law of Vincent A. Parziale and the late Gerard T. Paziale and his wife Shirley of Blackstone and the late John J. Parziale and his wife Cheryl of Barnstable. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alan's name to (LLS), 70 Walnut St. Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 or at www.lls.org/newengland. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019