|
|
BIREN, Alan J. Of Sudbury, MA, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on June 28, 2020. He was 71 years old. Originally from Roslyn, NY, son of the late Fred & Bernice Biren, Alan moved to Boston in 1967 to study Business at Northeastern. He fell in love with the city and never left. Ever the entrepreneur, Alan started A.J. Biren & Company, a marketing and promotions business he ran for nearly 50 years. Alan's magnetic personality attracted people from all walks of life, and he treated everyone with dignity, kindness and respect. He was humble, hardworking, and generous in both the causes he championed, and the lifelong friendships he cultivated. Alan lived a life full of happiness and was beloved by all who knew him. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Randi; his son Joshua; daughter Jessica and her husband, Jason Magid. He is also survived by siblings Bonnie Thibodeau and Barry Biren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Alan will be laid to rest at Beit Olam Cemetery in Wayland. Funeral arrangements will be private due to the current restrictions. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alan can be made to support Pancreatic Cancer research at one of the following institutions: Massachusetts General Hospital, under the direction of Dr. David Ryan at the MGH Cancer Center: MGH Development Office, c/o Megan Daniels, 25 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114; Dr. Brian Wolpin Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund for early detection at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: gifts can be made online at www.dana-farber.org/gift or by check payable to Dana-Farber with memo "In memory of Alan Biren" and sent to: Hillary D. Repucci, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy Fund, Division of Philanthropy, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 1 to July 2, 2020