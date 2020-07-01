|
|
CASPER, Alan J. Age 53, of Peabody, formerly of Everett, entered eternal rest on July 1, 2020. Beloved son of the late Esther & Sheldon Casper. Loving brother of Mark & Marjorie Casper and the late Robin Casper. Adored uncle of Andrew Greenberg, Samantha Greenberg, Jared Casper, Candice & Michael Montiero, and the late Jacob Greenberg. Great-uncle of Raia Montiero, Brody Montiero, and Ella Rose Greenberg. Cherished nephew of Norma Butter and Harold & Sandy Hoffman. He will be missed by his many loving cousins. Services & memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, go to: www,goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020