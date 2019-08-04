|
CHARTKOFF, Alan J. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Anita (Smith) Chartkoff. Devoted father of Sheila Pransky and her husband Alan of Canton, Sandra Wegman and her late husband Thomas of NY and Joel Chartkoff of PA. Loving brother of Racquel "Ricky" Agranoff and her husband Bernard of MI. Cherished grandfather of Noah Pransky, Jordan Pransky and his wife Radhika Patnam, Elliot Wegman and his partner Casey Neeley and Jacob Wegman. Funeral services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA, on Tuesday, August 6, at 1:30 PM, followed by interment at Kehillath Jacob Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Sheila and Alan Pransky following the burial from 6:30-9:00 PM and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 PM and 6:30-9:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy in Alan's memory may be made to Hebrew Senior Life Hospice, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019