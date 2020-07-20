|
CLAYTON, Alan J. PhD Age 82, of Winchester. Entered eternal rest on July 18, 2020 peacefully, at his home that he loved so much. He is survived by the love of his life, Marlene (Cohen) Clayton. Loving father of Barbara Leslie and Jacob Clayton. Cherished papa to Alana Leslie. Dear brother of Deborah Feinberg and special member of the family Cameron Askew. He was a Professor of Romance languages at Tufts University. Aside from teaching, he was an author and had many articles and books published. His deep love for nature, animals and music kept him busy and happy when he wasn't teaching himself a new language to speak. His wit and humor were contagious and his puzzle solving on Wheel of Fortune was genius. Even with all his accolades, his greatest joy was his granddaughter Alana, with whom he shared not only his name, but a bond that will last an eternity. A Celebration of his Life will be held at his daughter Barbie's home, 20 Fletcher St., Winchester, Wednesday evening, July 22, from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020