O'Brien, Alan J. Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart, Bronze Star recipient; Age 71, of Pelham, NH (formerly of Cambridge, MA), died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to Janice (Pappagianopoulos) O'Brien. B esides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Lyssa M. Santolucito and her husband Derek of Pelham, NH; two grandchildren Cameron T. and Isabella J. Santolucito; 4 brothers William E. Jr., Robert, Paul, and Kenneth O'Brien and their wives; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was also the brother of the late Cheryl A. O'Brien and David "Ronnie" O'Brien. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1948, a son of the late William E. and Elizabeth (Rivers) O'Brien, Sr., he attended Cambridge schools and was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge Tech. Prior to his retirement, he was a custodian at MIT in Cambridge and spent many prior years in the printing industry. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM, NH from 3 to 7 P.M., Monday, November 11, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by his burial at the New Hampshire State VA Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019