ALAN J. PEPIN

ALAN J. PEPIN Obituary
PEPIN, Alan J. Longtime Agent for Delta Airlines Alan J. Pepin, 65, a lifelong resident of Byfield, passed away August 16, 2019 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill. Alan was born on July 31, 1954 in Lawrence to the late Arthur G. Pepin, Sr. and Eleanor (Rogers) Pepin. Alan worked as an agent for over 28 years with Delta Airlines and for 5 years at Sid Rogers Chair Factory in Georgetown. He was an avid sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed candlepin bowling and fishing. Alan loved the outdoors and always could be found farming. Alan was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen A. (Castine) Pepin and is survived by his siblings, Thomas G. Pepin and his wife Michelle of Ipswich, Paula A. Lees and her husband William of Methuen and Elizabeth B. McElroy and her husband Sean of Byfield, his aunt, Betty Rogers of Byfield as well as his nieces and nephews. Alan was predeceased by his brother, Arthur G. Pepin, Jr. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are kindly invited to Alan's Funeral Service on Saturday, August 24th at 10 O'clock in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. Interment will follow at South Byfield Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 4 to 8pm in the funeral home. For those who wish, Alan may be remembered through donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Byfield Fire Department, 44 Central Street, Byfield, MA 01922. Alan held a special place in his heart for the Toys For Tots Program and would like everyone to help out during the holiday season if able. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory of Alan with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
