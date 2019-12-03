|
SILIPIGNI, Alan J. Of Saugus, age 14, died unexpectedly on November 30th. Loving son of Joseph & Pamela (Coffin) Silipigni. Beloved grandson of Jeanette & the late Lawrence Silipigni of Saugus, Jean & the late Alan Coffin of Wakefield & great-grandson of Helen & the late Gino DiCarlo of Saugus. Also survived by many aunts, uncles & cousins. Alan had a kind nature and a giving & generous heart. Served as an alter server at Blessed Sacrament Church in Saugus, member of Boy Scout Troop #61 & the SHS Golf Team. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus on Friday at 10 a.m. Meet at Church. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's name can be made to the U.S. Marine Corp's Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019