GREEN, Alan Joseph Born December 3, 1926, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 25, 2019 after 93 wonderful years. He was the youngest of four, son of Marion Wolper and Isadore Green, brother of Shirley Marvin and the late Phyllis Kurson and Milton Green and their surviving families. He loved his family and dear friends, many of whom were lifelong. He is survived by his wife Betty, love of his life for 67 years, his three children Tony, Lisa and Dan, their spouses Debby, Scott and Jamie, and nine grandchildren Sam, Matt, Ben; Zach, Josh; Adrienne, Alexa, Caroline and Aaron, all of whose lives are immeasurably enriched for having deep relationships with this incredible man. Alan attracted and gathered people for recreation and work. But he really loved his work and his extended family there. As founder of the Green Company, his passion created communities where families could realize their dreams and socialize together, whether it was through softball games, touch football, book clubs, or just gathering at the neighborhood post office over coffee while getting their mail. His smile, sense of humor and spirit live on through all of us. We will always love you. A private burial will be held on Friday, December 27. Memorial observance will be at Dan and Jamie's home on Saturday evening, December 28 from 5-8:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline on Sunday, December 28 at 12:00 noon. Memorial observance will continue at Dan and Jamie's home immediately following the service until 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019