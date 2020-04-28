|
|
KAPLAN, Alan On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Alan Kaplan, of Andover, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, entered into rest, unexpectedly, in North Andover at the age of 80. He was the beloved husband of Leslie (Superior) Kaplan with whom he would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary this Wednesday. Born in Lowell, MA on February 4, 1940 to Gertrude (Mirsky) and Saul Kaplan. He received his PhD in mathematics from Syracuse University and was a beloved professor at UMass Lowell for 44 years. He previously taught at Worcester Polytechnical Institute. Alan's passion was teaching, and he loved simplifying the most complex mathematical problems for his students. An avid music lover, he never failed to catch a concert each summer in Tanglewood. He loved watching his daughter Jamie figure skate, and his son David play soccer. Though he surely fit the mold of the typical absent-minded professor, he was nonetheless cherished and revered by students, friends, and family alike. Alan lived in Andover with his family for 35 years. He was a member of the William North Masonic Lodge of Lowell, and was also a Shriner. He was a member of the Lawrence Elks and a member of Temple Emanuel. Alan was brilliant, kind, thoughtful and caring, devoted to his family and his students. He had an incandescent smile. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jamie Citron and her husband Eric, a son David, sisters Dorothy Rostler and Carole Kohner, and three grandchildren, Isabelle, Jacob, and Caleb Citron. The family is grateful for the extraordinary care Alan received at Brightview North Andover and Boston Hospice care. Visiting Hours: Alan's Graveside Service was live-streamed on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. from Temple Beth El Cemetery in Chelmsford, where immediate family only was in attendance. Friends who wish may view the service at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7212903 Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Gertrude and Saul Kaplan Endowment Fund, UMass Lowell, Office of University Advancement c/o Steven Roger, 1 Perkins Street, Lowell, MA 01854. Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, Lowell www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020