SCHNEYER, Alan L. Age 66, of Concord, Nov. 18, 2020. In addition to his wife, Elissa Brown, of 36 years, he leaves behind two children, Jon and Becca Schneyer, both of Boston, a sister, Barbara Engel and her husband Bruce of Northport, NY, a brother, Mark Schneyer and his wife Debbie Field of Ann Arbor, MI, as well as several nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Fred Schneyer. A celebration of Alan's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Diabetes Association
