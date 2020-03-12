|
|
STEARN, Alan L. Age 72, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Joy (Small) Stearn for over 50 years. Owner of City Packing, Boston for over 50 years. He was a graduate of Brookline High School class of 1965 and Boston University class of 1969. In addition to his wife Joy, he is survived by his four children, Andrew Stearn of CA, Jonathan Stearn & Jaime Hoffman of Framingham, Todd Stearn of Hull and Robyn (Stearn) Joyce & Matt Joyce of Southborough; his 3 grandchildren, Zoey, Sammy and Theo; his sister Ann Stearn of RI; nephew Matthew Lynch of RI and his late brother, Bernard Stearn. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 12pm at Lindwood Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, PO Box 849168, Boston MA 02284, www.Dana-Farber.org/give Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
View the online memorial for Alan L. STEARN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020