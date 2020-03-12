Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Lindwood Memorial Park
497 North St
Randolph, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN STEARN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN L. STEARN


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAN L. STEARN Obituary
STEARN, Alan L. Age 72, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Joy (Small) Stearn for over 50 years. Owner of City Packing, Boston for over 50 years. He was a graduate of Brookline High School class of 1965 and Boston University class of 1969. In addition to his wife Joy, he is survived by his four children, Andrew Stearn of CA, Jonathan Stearn & Jaime Hoffman of Framingham, Todd Stearn of Hull and Robyn (Stearn) Joyce & Matt Joyce of Southborough; his 3 grandchildren, Zoey, Sammy and Theo; his sister Ann Stearn of RI; nephew Matthew Lynch of RI and his late brother, Bernard Stearn. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 12pm at Lindwood Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, PO Box 849168, Boston MA 02284, www.Dana-Farber.org/give Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com

View the online memorial for Alan L. STEARN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -