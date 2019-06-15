Home

RABBI ALAN LAWRENCE PONN

PONN, Rabbi Alan Lawrence Of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Sunday, June 9th, 2019. He was born April 5th, 1934 in Brookline, Massachusetts to parents, June and Nathanial Ponn. He leaves his daughter, Stephanie Ponn, of Chicago, Illinois, 4 sons, David, Paul, Jeffrey and Daniel, and his sister,

Phyllis Nayor of Beverly Hills, California, and niece Nancy Nayor Hadaegh of Encino, California. He graduated from Brookline High School, Columbia University, the U.S. Naval Academy then spent 4 years in military service. He then went to the Rabbinical Seminary and was Rabbi to many congregations throughout the country before retiring to Arizona. Private Services were held.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
