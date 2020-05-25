|
|
BARRON, Dr. Alan M. Age 72, of Newton, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born and raised in Chelsea. Beloved husband of Dr. Rosaline (Zam) Barron for 37 years. Devoted son of the late Clara (Epstein) and Harold "Haley" Barron. Loving father of Dr. Rebecca Barron and her husband Dr. Tovy Kamine, Shelley Barron and her husband Spencer Ackerman, and Joshua Barron. Adoring grandfather of Nathan, Jesse, Ari, and Caleb. Dear friend to many. Graduate of Bowdoin College and Tufts University School of Medicine. Compassionate physician at Mount Auburn Hospital, cherished by patients and colleagues alike, for over 40 years. Clinical Instructor at Harvard Medical School. Awarded Middlesex County Physician of the Year by the Massachusetts Medical Society. Acknowledged Outstanding Teacher and Assistant Clinical Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dedicated member, Ritual Chair, and former Vice President of Temple Emeth. Recipient of Keeper of the Flame award. Strong supporter of Israel and donor of 60 Impact Scholarships through Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. Avid lover of bicycling, beaches, and boat rides. Graveside services and Shiva are private. To share photos, stories, or memories, please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, New England Region, www.fidf.org/new-england-region. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020