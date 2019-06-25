Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilmington United Methodist Church
87 Church St.
Wilmington, MA
View Map
WARE, Alan P. Age 72, of Wilmington, passed away on June 21st, 2019, at the Winchester Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Linda (Dearstyne) Ware, devoted mother of Mark Ware & his wife Amy of South Carolina, Jim Ware of Wilmington and Paul Ware & his wife Katie of Wilmington, loving "Papa" of Nantahala, Tully, Miles, Tyler, Alyssa, Madison, John, Mackenzie and Michael, son of the late Robert and Doris (Seaberg) Ware, dear brother of Bob Ware & his wife Joanne of Beverly and the late Wally Ware, survived by his wife Terry of Plum Island. Alan is also survived by his brother-in-law Eric Dearstyne & his wife Joan of Lynnfield, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, July 1st, from 4-8 p.m. in the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON. A Funeral Service will take place at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St. (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Alan's name can be made to the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, 735 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Alan proudly served in the US Navy. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
