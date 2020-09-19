1/
ALAN R. PRICE
PRICE, Alan R. Of Burlington, formerly of Westford, passed away September 15, 2020. Beloved father of Eva Fishlin & her husband Jay of Billerica and Robert Price of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Emma Fishlin. Stepgrandfather of Charlotte, Alexander & Caitlin Fishlin. Son of Eileen Price and the late Alan J. Price of North Carolina. Brother of Raymond Price & his wife Debra of PA. Longtime boyfriend of Susan Matara Rufo of Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, Sept 22 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alan's name may be made to Mass General Bone Marrow Transplant Program. Checks can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks should be made payable to MGH Bone Marrow Transplant Program, list Alan Price in memo line.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
