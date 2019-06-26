RATTEY, Alan Alan "The Captain" Rattey Loved by Many Haverhill native Alan Joseph Rattey, 69, passed away on June 22, 2019 at his home in Davidson, NC. He was born August 16, 1949 to Claire Paradis Law and the late Albert Lionel Rattey. Alan was a graduate of Haverhill High School, Class of '67, and received his Bachelor's of Science degree from New Hampshire College. Alan was a role model to many — the oldest of nine children, a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, a caring uncle to several nieces and nephews, and a baseball coach to countless kids through the years eager to learn from a guy they called "The Captain." Al was a whiz in the kitchen, cooking breakfast for several years at the Newton Junction Variety Store Diner before eventually opening his own sub and pizza shop known as "Coach's Deli" in Kingston, NH. His entrepreneurial spirit was an inspiration to all that looked up to him through the years. Alan had a wonderful sense of humor to go along with a fierce competitive spirit. He was an avid sports fan with a deep devotion to his beloved Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics. During his later years, one could find Al zipping around North Carolina's Lake Norman at the helm of his pontoon boat, with his Captain Awesome sign visible for all passengers to see. He enjoyed taking his grandkids out for tubing rides in the summer months, anchoring in a private cove so they could jump off the boat and play on the beach. He could also belt out a beautiful rendition of "The Boardwalk" to the delight of friends and family. Alan was a very talented candlepin bowler, pool shooter, horseshoe thrower and racquetball player. He was also known in Newton, NH, for some of his moonshot home runs in the men's softball league. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Law, and his biological father, Albert Lionel Rattey. Alan is survived by his mother, Claire Paradis Law; wife, Ellen Woodbury Rattey; sons, Chris Rattey (Kristi Palma) and Todd Rattey (Tricia); grandchildren, Nathan Rattey, Jack Rattey, Allison Rattey and Paige Rattey; sisters, Jeanne Henry, Michele Conte, Cheryl Smith, and Lori Hall; brothers, Scott Law, Steven Law, Jeffrey Law, Douglas Law and Gregory Law; step-sister, Deborah Michaud; step-brothers, Milton Law and Michael Law; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews and godchildren. He served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Mount Katmai (AE-16). Visiting Hours: A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home located at 129 Kenoza Ave., HAVERHILL. The Funeral will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00AM at Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Drew's Team, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to families affected by Cystic Fibrosis. Please mail donations to Drew's Team, 86 Corinthian Drive, Salem, NH 03079, or visit www.drewsteam.org



