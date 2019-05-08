Resources More Obituaries for ALAN COTE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ALAN RICHARD COTE M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers COTE, Alan Richard M.D. Age 67, of Barrington, RI, passed away at home on May 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of Leslie L. (Lipp) Cote. They were married for thirty seven years.



Born in Providence and raised in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Norman L. Cote and Catherine E. (Welch) Cote.



Besides his wife Leslie, Dr. Cote is survived by their five children: Tyler L. Cote and his wife Stephanie of Barrington, Parker L. Cote of Boston, Jamison L. Cote of San Francisco, Hollyn V. Cote of Charleston, and Hunter L. Cote of San Francisco. He was the adoring "Pop-Pop" to two grandchildren, Walker Alan and Harper Claire of Barrington. Dr. Cote is also survived by his brother, Dr. Norman A. Cote and wife Joyce of Portsmouth and his sister Cheryl L. Soucy and husband Roger of Hopkinton, MA. Dr. Cote is survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.



Dr. Cote graduated from Tolman High School, where he starred on the football and baseball teams. A skilled martial artist and blackbelt in Taekwondo, he was disciplined and reflective. He developed an appreciation for knowledge and was a lifelong learner. These qualities served him in his educational pursuits. He graduated at the top of his class from the University of Rhode Island and later Brown Medical School. After completing his surgical residency at Yale University, he was a Resident in Neurology at the Brigham and Womens' Hospital. He then completed a residency in Ophthalmology at Tufts Medical Center. Dr. Cote completed his training as a Neuro-Opthalmology fellow at Mass General Hospital.



Dr. Cote opened his Ophthalmology practice in Fall River, MA in 1987. For thirty two years, he faithfully served his staff and patients, many of whom became close friends and family.



Dr. Cote was the epitome of a family man and devoted himself fully to the people he loved. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, on family vacations, celebrating holidays or at home. He was known for his unrelenting loyalty to his wife, siblings, and friends. The great lengths he would go to ensure the happiness and comfort of those around him became the stuff of family legend. He enjoyed visiting baseball parks with his children and taking nature walks with his grandchildren. He was soft-spoken and quick-witted. He taught us to be generous, to love and look out for each other, and to appreciate the time we share. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends.



Those who knew and loved him are invited to attend his services. A wake will be held at Manning-Heffern Funeral Home in Pawtucket, RI on Friday, May 10 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Seekonk Congregational Church in Seekonk, MA, on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, RI. Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019