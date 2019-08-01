|
|
PETERS, Alan Richard Alan R. Peters, 74, died July 15, 2019 while in Europe with his loving wife of almost 49 years, Carolyn (Briggs) Peters. In addition to his wife, Alan is survived by his children, Jonathan Peters and Lauren (Peters) Giguere and her husband, Jason. He is also survived by grandchildren Maggie and Ryan Peters and baby-to-be Giguere, brothers David, Kenneth, and Bruce, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born to the late George and Muriel (Nay) Peters on January 12, 1945, Alan was a graduate of both Dedham High School and Springfield College. After obtaining a law degree, Alan became a practicing attorney in the Atlanta area. In retirement, he and Carolyn lived in Venice, FL. Alan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private memorial is being held in Dedham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the ACLU or the ASPCA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019