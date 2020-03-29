Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN ZUCCARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN RUDOLPH ZUCCARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAN RUDOLPH ZUCCARO Obituary
ZUCCARO, Alan Rudolph Age 62, born and raised in Somerville, MA, lost his uphill battle with cancer on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Cherished son of the late Dolores (Beeler) and Rudolph Zuccaro. He is survived by his daughter Molly Zuccaro, his son Daniel Zuccaro, the late Rudy Zuccaro and their mother Maureen Zuccaro, all of Lexington, his sisters Deborah Daly and her husband Alan Delucia of Burlington, MA and Kimberly Zuccaro Falcone and her husband Mauro Falcone of Nashua, NH. He is also survived by his companion, Mary "Mimi" Madsen of Somerville, his many nieces and nephews and many loyal friends. Due to the current health crisis, a private Burial will take place at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA, 101 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -