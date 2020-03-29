|
ZUCCARO, Alan Rudolph Age 62, born and raised in Somerville, MA, lost his uphill battle with cancer on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Cherished son of the late Dolores (Beeler) and Rudolph Zuccaro. He is survived by his daughter Molly Zuccaro, his son Daniel Zuccaro, the late Rudy Zuccaro and their mother Maureen Zuccaro, all of Lexington, his sisters Deborah Daly and her husband Alan Delucia of Burlington, MA and Kimberly Zuccaro Falcone and her husband Mauro Falcone of Nashua, NH. He is also survived by his companion, Mary "Mimi" Madsen of Somerville, his many nieces and nephews and many loyal friends. Due to the current health crisis, a private Burial will take place at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA, 101 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020