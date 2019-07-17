McGILLIVRAY, Alan W. Age 65, of Westwood, MA, passed away suddenly on July 13. Alan is survived by his two children, Kathryn and Matthew of Westwood, brother Robert McGillivray and his wife Deborah of Stoneham, sister Susan West and her husband Graham of Pembroke, sister Denise Potts of Methuen, brother David and his wife Katie of North Andover, former wife Ellen Sennott McGillivray of Westwood, and many loving nieces and nephews and extended family. Alan was a great brother, father, uncle and friend to all.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Sunday, July 21st from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 22nd at 11am in Saint Timothy Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood. Interment will be private.



Alan was raised in Medford, MA and graduated from Medford High in 1971. He earned his BS from Lowell Tech, now UMASS Lowell, graduating with high honors. He earned his MBA from Babson College. Alan was a CPA and had a successful career as a Chief Financial Officer for many well-known firms specializing in Public Relations and Advertising. He loved living in Westwood the past 35 years and had a deep love for Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. He enjoyed relaxing on the beaches of Cape Cod with friends and family. One of his proudest accomplishments, besides his children, was finishing ten Boston Marathons and sixteen Falmouth Road Races. Alan was a family man who loved his children, siblings, nieces and nephews, and his many friends. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be sent in honor of Alan's memory to the McGillivray Children's Education and Enrichment Fund for the benefit of Katie and Matthew. https://www.gofundme.com/mcgillivray-children039s-education-amp-enrichment-fund Holden-Dunn-Lawler



