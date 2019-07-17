Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN MCGILLIVRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN W. MCGILLIVRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAN W. MCGILLIVRAY Obituary
McGILLIVRAY, Alan W. Age 65, of Westwood, MA, passed away suddenly on July 13. Alan is survived by his two children, Kathryn and Matthew of Westwood, brother Robert McGillivray and his wife Deborah of Stoneham, sister Susan West and her husband Graham of Pembroke, sister Denise Potts of Methuen, brother David and his wife Katie of North Andover, former wife Ellen Sennott McGillivray of Westwood, and many loving nieces and nephews and extended family. Alan was a great brother, father, uncle and friend to all.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Sunday, July 21st from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 22nd at 11am in Saint Timothy Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood. Interment will be private.

Alan was raised in Medford, MA and graduated from Medford High in 1971. He earned his BS from Lowell Tech, now UMASS Lowell, graduating with high honors. He earned his MBA from Babson College. Alan was a CPA and had a successful career as a Chief Financial Officer for many well-known firms specializing in Public Relations and Advertising. He loved living in Westwood the past 35 years and had a deep love for Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. He enjoyed relaxing on the beaches of Cape Cod with friends and family. One of his proudest accomplishments, besides his children, was finishing ten Boston Marathons and sixteen Falmouth Road Races. Alan was a family man who loved his children, siblings, nieces and nephews, and his many friends. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be sent in honor of Alan's memory to the McGillivray Children's Education and Enrichment Fund for the benefit of Katie and Matthew. https://www.gofundme.com/mcgillivray-children039s-education-amp-enrichment-fund Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now