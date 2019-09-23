Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN MCNAUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN W. MCNAUGHTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAN W. MCNAUGHTON Obituary
McNAUGHTON, Alan W. Of Randolph, formerly of Brighton, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2019, at the age of 81. Born in Boston, Alan graduated from Boston Latin High School and then attended Boston College. Alan worked at Channel 7 News as a cameraman for over 55 years, a job he loved and was excited to do every day, even at the age of 81. Throughout his 55 year career, he covered events with local, world and religious leaders, including multiple presidents and Popes, the Boston sports scene, including the "Miracle in Miami" to all the local teams championships and their parades as well as the 50th anniversary of Normandy to many local and national news events, which included many infamous criminal figures. He was a local figure during all New England weather events, including the Blizzard of '78. Alan was not just a news photographer, he was a teacher, mentor and friend who was always in the know. He was also the Past President of the IBEW Local 1228. In his free time, he had a passion for horses and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. A devoted brother, father, grandfather, husband, colleague and friend, Alan will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Alan was the son of the late Andrew John "AJ" and Nyna (Wood) McNaughton. Devoted brother of James McNaughton of Randolph. Loving father of Ruth McNaughton of Plymouth, Doug McNaughton and his wife Beverly of Bridgewater and Gary McNaughton and his wife Sandy of Middleboro. Husband of Stephanie McNaughton. Dear "Gramps" of Frank, Chris, Jennifer, Cade, Lauren, Matthew, Robbie, Connor and "Great-Gramps" of Aidan. Also survived by his loving work family. Desk to Car - 7, Your assignment is now to rest. Your legend will live on in the hearts of all who knew you. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, September 25th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Alan's name to the New England Equine Rescue North, Inc., 52 Ash St., West Newbury, MA 01985. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now