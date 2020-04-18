Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBA PAQUETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBA ANN (DECHELLIS) PAQUETTE


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBA ANN (DECHELLIS) PAQUETTE Obituary
PAQUETTE, Alba Ann (DeChellis) Of Walpole, April 17, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Paquette. Loving mother of Philip T. Paquette of Walpole and Raymond P. Paquette of Fall River. Sister of the late Sam DeChellis, Rena Shackelford, Mary Blake, and Paul DeChellis. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Alba's family has decided that her visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -