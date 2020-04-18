|
PAQUETTE, Alba Ann (DeChellis) Of Walpole, April 17, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Paquette. Loving mother of Philip T. Paquette of Walpole and Raymond P. Paquette of Fall River. Sister of the late Sam DeChellis, Rena Shackelford, Mary Blake, and Paul DeChellis. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Alba's family has decided that her visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020