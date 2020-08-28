1/
ALBANA (MINO) MIHALI
1972 - 2020
MIHALI, Albana (Mino) Of Winthrop, August 27, 2020. Devoted wife of Chris Mihali and the loving mother of Odyssey and Paris Mihali, both of Winthrop. She was the dear sister of Flori Mino and Sofjola Thomai both of Winthrop. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home and cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Albana (Mino) MIHALI


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
