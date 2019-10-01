Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for ALBERT CICCHETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT A. "AL" CICCHETTI

ALBERT A. "AL" CICCHETTI Obituary
CICCHETTI, Albert A. "Al" A lifelong resident of Dedham, Sept. 30, age 98. Beloved son of the late Frank and Cecilia (Scarcella) Cicchetti. Loving brother of Florence F. Heeder of Dedham, and predeceased by his siblings Carlo, Joseph, Lawrence, Rose, William, Helen, and Lena. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Our deepest thanks to Carol who helped take care of Al's medical needs. We also wish to express our sincerest appreciation to Leslie and Jennifer for their care and dedication. Visitation for Al will be held on Thurs. from 4-7 PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Fri. at noon at the Funeral Home, followed by interment at Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to PT Boats, 1384 Cordova Cv., Suite 32, German Town, TN 38138, would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website www.folsomfuneral.com Folsom Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
