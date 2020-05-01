Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ALBERT A. NATALE Obituary
NATALE, Albert A. Professional Musician Of Belmont, April 28 at age 96 years. Beloved son of the late Zaccaria and Virginia (Moschella) Natale. Loving brother of the late Peter, Alfred, Vincent, Henry, Zachary, Ernest and Lillian Natale, Adeline Richie, Helen Fanciullo, Alice Tortorella and Mary Viliott. Devoted companion of many years, Elaine Buchanan, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Albert's memory to the Belmont Council on Aging, 266 Beech St., Belmont, MA 02478, would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled when possible. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

View the online memorial for Albert A. NATALE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
