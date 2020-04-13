|
STRAIN, Albert A. Jr. "Buddy" Of Brookline, on April 13, 2020. Loving son of the late Albert A. and Alice M. (Maxwell) Strain. Survived by several cousins and their families. Retired employee U.S.P.O. Late Army Veteran Korean War. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Buddy may be made to the Brookline Food Pantry, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline, MA. 02446.
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020