TOSONE, Albert A. Of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on October 6, 2020, at the age of 91. Born and raised in Boston, Al graduated from South Boston High School. Looking to serve his country, he enlisted in the United States Army spending time in Germany during reconstruction and serving during the Korean War. Upon his return, he joined with his father and brother, beginning A. Tosone & Son's Tile, where for decades they worked together at a trade at which they excelled. In his youth Al played football for Boston Park League, most notably South Boston Chippewas. His passion for sports as a fan continued throughout his life as he enjoyed cheering on his children and especially his grandchildren in their sporting events and after school activities. He was an active member of his community having coached Braintree Pop Warner and Braintree Little League. As a man of faith, he was active in his parish at St. Clare's as an usher, religious education teacher, parish council member, and a member of the Mr. and Mrs. Club. Of all his passions, spending time with family and friends is what fulfilled him the most. A devoted husband to the "miracle of his life," father, brother, grandfather and friend, Al will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. He will forever be remembered for his warmth, his smile and his wave. Albert was the husband of the late Ann T. (Roddy) Tosone. Loving father of Ann L. Andersen and her husband Ron of Needham, Michael T. Tosone and his wife Christine of Walpole, Mary E. Keough and her husband Jeffrey of Dedham, Paul A. Tosone and his wife Kathy of Pembroke Pines, FL and Joseph A. Tosone and his wife Kelli of Suffield, CT. Devoted brother of Mary Tosone of Braintree, Elena D'Attilio of Quincy and the late Gus Tosone, Rudy Tosone and Anna Tosone. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, October 14th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A private Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 15th in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. All are invited to attend the Burial in the Braintree Cemetery on Plain Street at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to VNA Hospice Care, 100 TradeCenter, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801, www.vnacare.org
For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com