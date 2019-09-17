|
GOODROW, Albert Adelard Sunrise: June 22, 1926 – Sunset: September 16, 2019, peacefully at his home in Franklin. Born to the late Adelard and Mary (O'Reilly) Goodrow. Predeceased by sister Barbara Nates. Albert and his loving wife, Julia (Wade) Goodrow were joined in holy matrimony for 72 years. Albert honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a proud graduate of Boston College, class of 1951, and was a distinguished Boston College Golden Eagle. Albert was a research chemist whose career spanned several manufacturing companies. Albert and Julia were blessed with 6 children: Albert, Judy, Heather, Patti, Rosemary, and David. The blessings continued with 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Jude, 147 Main St., Waltham at 12 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours (today) Wednesday, September 18, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, Albert's family requests that you contact the Divine Mercy Shrine in Stockbridge, MA, and ask that a Catholic Mass be celebrated for the repose of Albert's precious soul, shrineofdivinemercy.org/mass or 1-800-462-7426. Bless you for your great act of Mercy. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019