ANCTIL, Albert Andrew "Al" Age 86, of Reading, formerly of Burlington, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen (Mary) Fitzpatrick for 64 wonderful years. Loving father of Maureen Hardy, John Anctil, Chrissie Anctil-Mitchell and Karen Anctil-Proulx. Proud grandfather of Ryan Anctil, Mollie Anctil and Allie Hardy. Graveside Service Oct. 26th, 1:00 pm, Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington, MA. Celebration of Al's Life following at The Emerald Rose, Billerica, MA. Memorials in Al's name may be made to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation www.sjogrens.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019