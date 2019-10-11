Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Burlington, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Emerald Rose
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT ANCTIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT ANDREW "AL" ANCTIL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT ANDREW "AL" ANCTIL Obituary
ANCTIL, Albert Andrew "Al" Age 86, of Reading, formerly of Burlington, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen (Mary) Fitzpatrick for 64 wonderful years. Loving father of Maureen Hardy, John Anctil, Chrissie Anctil-Mitchell and Karen Anctil-Proulx. Proud grandfather of Ryan Anctil, Mollie Anctil and Allie Hardy. Graveside Service Oct. 26th, 1:00 pm, Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington, MA. Celebration of Al's Life following at The Emerald Rose, Billerica, MA. Memorials in Al's name may be made to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation www.sjogrens.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now