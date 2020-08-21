Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
(508) 758-2292
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louis Church
Owensville, OH
MUREN, Albert C. "Al" Of Marion, MA and Port St. Lucie, FL, died peacefully of natural causes at age 86, on August 18, 2020. Albert is survived by his wife, Frances Sajewicz; three children by his wife of 47 years, the late Irene (Rosselot) Muren – Andrea Shanahan of Medford, MA, Clifford Muren of Natick, MA, and Gail Stetson, and her husband Jon Stetson of Fairhaven, MA; and three grandchildren – Elise Muren, John C. Shanahan, and Alison Shanahan. He is also survived by two sisters, Judy Matthews of Arvada, CO and Regina Martin of Carson City, NV. Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, MATTAPOISETT on Tuesday, August 25, 4:00 – 7:00 PM and/or the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Church in Owensville, OH, on Wednesday, September 2 at 10:30 AM, followed by Burial in the St. Louis Cemetery. For more details please visit www.saundersdwyer.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
