COHEN, Dr. Albert Treasured Brookline Pediatrician Age 101 years, of Newton, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. For 65 years, he was the beloved husband of Nancy S. (Rogal) Cohen. Loving father of Stephen M. L. Cohen & his wife Carol Fishman Cohen and Ann Cohen Freedman & her husband Barry Freedman. Adored grandfather of the late Michael Cohen and of Andrew, Sarah and David Cohen and Amanda, Talia and Jacob Freedman. Dear brother of the late Samuel Cohen and Harriet Cohen. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Friday, June 21 at 11am. Burial in Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton. Memorial observance at the home of Stephen M. L. Cohen & his wife Carol Fishman Cohen following the burial through 7pm and continuing Sunday from 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm and Monday from 7pm-9pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Department of Cardiology at Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Dr. Albert Cohen. Contributions can be made at www.bostonchildrens.org/givenow or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019