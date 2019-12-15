|
DEL DOTTO, Albert Age 78, of Andover, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Albert was born in Boston on May 11, 1941, and was the son of the late Charles and Theresa Del Dotto. He attended Boston Public Schools and later served his country in the United States Army. Albert worked for the Brockway Smith Company in Andover for thirty nine years, where he developed many lifelong friendships. He was very active in retirement and enjoyed fishing, kayaking and gardening. Albert took great pride in his children and grandchildren. He cherished casual family activities like walks and day trips. He loved cooking for his family and telling stories of his childhood. He also served his community by volunteering at the Andover Senior Center and took great pleasure delivering Meals on Wheels and driving seniors to their medical appointments. He is survived by his wife of fifty six years Rita (Bassett) Del Dotto, his son Albert, Jr. and his wife Lisa of North Andover and their children Adam, Michael and Danielle, his daughter Susanne Monahan and her husband Timothy of Chelmsford and their children Luke and Harry and his son Steven and his wife Paula of Haverhill and their children Emily and Casey. Albert was predeceased by his sister Ida Del Dotto and his brother Robert and his late wife Ruth Del Dotto and his sister-in-law Patricia DelDotto. He is also survived by his brothers; Edward of New Hampshire and Charles and his wife Hilda of Texas and his sisters Lillian Magistro and her husband Fred of Holbrook, Massachusetts and Kathleen Marando and her husband John of Braintree, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may Call on Tuesday, December 17, from 4-8 pm, at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence St., ANDOVER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 18, at St. Augustine's Church, 33 Essex St., Andover, at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, MGH Fund, P.O. Box 55242, Boston, Massachusetts 02205-8098. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019