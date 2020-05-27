|
DIONIZIO, Albert Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on May 26th. Loving husband Carmela (Repoli) Dionizio. Devoted father of Francine Dionizio- O'Shea and husband David of Dracut and Albert Dionizio, Jr. of East Boston. Dear brother of Rose Magrath, Joseph Dionizio, Dottie Trahan, Edward Dionizio and the late Mary Burke, Janet Goetz and Emmanuel "JR" Dionizio. Cherished grandfather of John O'Shea, Kristin Wood, Kayla O'Shea, and Kimberly O'Shea. Adored great-grandfather of Joshua "JJ" Wood. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Albert was a retired member of LIUNA Local #22. In accordance with the guidelines on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020