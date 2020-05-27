Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT DIONIZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT DIONIZIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT DIONIZIO Obituary
DIONIZIO, Albert Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on May 26th. Loving husband Carmela (Repoli) Dionizio. Devoted father of Francine Dionizio- O'Shea and husband David of Dracut and Albert Dionizio, Jr. of East Boston. Dear brother of Rose Magrath, Joseph Dionizio, Dottie Trahan, Edward Dionizio and the late Mary Burke, Janet Goetz and Emmanuel "JR" Dionizio. Cherished grandfather of John O'Shea, Kristin Wood, Kayla O'Shea, and Kimberly O'Shea. Adored great-grandfather of Joshua "JJ" Wood. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Albert was a retired member of LIUNA Local #22. In accordance with the guidelines on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -