Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
30 Centre St.
Dover, MA
ALBERT E. GOOD Obituary
GOOD, Albert E. Of Dover, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Cambridge, died October 23rd , 2019. Beloved husband of Ellen C. (McDonough) Good.

Loving father of Ellen M. Carr, Albert E. Good, Jr., Irene R. Good, Marie J. Long, and Francis J. Good.

Devoted grandfather of Brendan J. Carr, Colleen M. Chapruet, Brian J. Carr, Albert E. Good, III, Elizabeth A. Good, Ellen M. Long, Michael M. Long, John F. Good, Nathalie R. Good, and Daniel T. Good. Predeceased by three brothers, John A.P. Good, Francis J. Good, and Frederick L. Good, and one sister, Sister Irene R. Good, RSCJ. Also survived by eight loving nieces and nephews.

Albert was a proud graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School, Boston College, and Boston College Law School.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Sunday Oct. 27 th from 1-4pm. Funeral Procession from the Funeral Home on Monday morning, Oct. 28th at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover at 10am. Interment with Military Honors at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Albert was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
