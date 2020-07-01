|
LEONE, Albert E. Jr. Born January 30, 1949, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020. Al was a loving, caring, compassionate husband to his wife, Joyce, of 21 years. After 40 years of banking, Al retired as an executive banker from Fifth Third Bank. He enjoyed spending his time boating on Lake Cumberland located in Russell Springs, KY. After a day of boating you could find Al sitting on his dock drinking a beer and socializing with other boaters. Al loved to entertain and cook a gourmet meal for his guests. Al was a loyal Patriots and Red Sox fan. Everyone loved Al and his Boston accent! He is preceded in death by parents, Albert E. Leone SR and Lena Leone; brother, Richard A. Leone. Survived by loving wife, Joyce; sister, Patricia Fay; sisters-in-law, Cheryll Leone and Cindy Yoder; brothers/sisters in-law, Mike and Linda Hinton, Patrick and Cris Hinton, Simon and Chris Yoder, Brian and Vicki Hinton; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Visiting hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St, NEWTON, on Sunday, July 5, from 3-5 p.m., and again Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020