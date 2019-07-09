|
NAUMANN, Albert E. "Albie" Of East Boston, on July 7th, age 67. Beloved husband of Aiko (Matayoshi). Loving father of Erick Naumann and his wife Erin of Boston, Alex Naumann and his wife Kelley of Wakefield and Danny Naumann of Malden. Son of the late Frederick and Barbara (Rose) Naumann. Brother of Freddy "Spike" Naumann and the late Daniel and Barbara Naumann. Also survived by 4 grandchildren: Brayden, Avery, A.J. and Clara. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Friday, July 12 at 9:30 am. A Prayer Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, July 11 from 4-8 pm with complementary valet parking. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albie's memory may be made to Boston's Wounded Veterans: Attn: Vet Ride, ITAM, Post 6, 60 Paris Street, East Boston, MA 02128 or www.americancancersociety.org. He was a union HVAC Steam Engineer and a late Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019