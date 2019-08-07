Boston Globe Obituaries
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
1 Church Street
Stoneham, MA
EARLE, Albert Age 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his sons on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He shared his life and heart with his wife, Linda M. Earle, who preceded him in death in 2017. Al was the loving father of Bryan Earle, Kevin Earle and his girlfriend Katrina Santisi, Todd Earle and his husband Jody Murray and David Earle and his wife Kathryn; grandfather of Emily Earle and Matthew Earle; son of the late George and Ella Earle; brother of the late George Earle Jr. and his wife Gerry, Audrey Gordon and her late husband Windsor, and his late twin sister Alberta Quaglia and her husband Jerry. He was also an uncle to many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather to celebrate Al's life and share memories. Visitation will be held at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Route 28), STONEHAM, MA on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Funeral Services will be held from Barile Family Funeral Home on Monday August 12, 2019 at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Service in the First Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Stoneham at 10 am. Interment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Albert Earle to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston., MA 02284, or via www-dana-farber.org/gift. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
