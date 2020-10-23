1/1
ALBERT F. DREW
DREW, Albert F. Of Walpole, MA, formerly of Norwood, MA and Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully October 21, 2020 in the loving care of his two sons. Beloved husband of the late Joan K. (MacDonald). Father of Albert F. Drew, Jr. and his wife Julie of Waltham and Scott M. Drew and his wife Janice of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Drew and his wife Shannon, Jacqueline Drew Bush and her husband Justin and Nicole Drew. Great-grandfather of Easton Drew. Devoted brother of Pauline O'Donovan and her late husband Jim of Somerville, Ora Gear and her late husband Bill of Braintree, Jean Mangone and her late husband Pat of Somerville, Beverly Hooley and her husband Terry of Quincy, and Fred Drew and his wife Peggy of Epsom, NH. Also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Veteran US Air Force. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, October 30th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass to celebrate and honor Al's life will be private. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
