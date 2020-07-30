|
QUERN, Albert F. Sr. Died peacefully at age 97, July 20, 2020, in Eatonton, GA. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor A. Quern, survived by his children & their spouses, Barbara and Herb Voyles of Buckhead, GA, Mary Duhaime of Needham, MA, Katherine and James Frank of Savannah, GA, Carol and Bill Tucker of Napa, CA, Theresa Wertheim of Greensboro, GA, Albert and Kathy Jordan-Quern of Newton, MA, Frank and Jackie Quern of Norfolk, MA, James and Anne Quern of Metairie, LA, Peter and Christine Quern of Milford, MA, Bill and Sarah (Gowan) Quern of Drexel Hill, PA and Peggy Quern, also of Buckhead, GA. Married for 65 years, he was a devoted and loving father of 11 children, 21 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, resident of Needham, MA for over 30 years before retiring to rural life in Georgia. A proud graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, class of 1944, combat veteran, "Tin Fisherman," serving during and after WWII on multiple merchant vessels rising to the rank of 1st Assistant Engineer. Long-term employee of Republic Steel, working his way up from the Foundries into Sales. Albert was a lifelong learner with a passion for mechanics, engineering and science. He was an active member of the Catholic Church, both as an usher for 30 years and as a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an ardent supporter of the American Red Cross, often donating blood in times of need. Due to current health concerns, Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be made to the Knights of Columbus, C/O St. James Catholic Church, 562 Vine Street, Madison, GA 30650 or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020