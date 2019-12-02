|
FEDERICO, Albert "Red" Of Marshfield, formerly of Quincy, passed away on November 30, 2019, at the age of 86. Albert was the beloved husband of the late Sarah J. Federico, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Devoted father of Albert K. Federico and his wife Patricia of Braintree and Elizabeth R. Gallant and her husband Patrick of Marshfield. Dear brother of the late Emilio, Ophelia, Vienna and Adolfo. Cherished grandfather of Allison (Federico) Bulger and her husband Christopher of Brockton, Abigail Federico of Braintree and Tess Gallant of Marshfield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, December 6th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7th, at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Albert's name to the John Scott House, 233 Middle St., Braintree, MA 02184. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019